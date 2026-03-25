Tomato prices continue to peak

Tomato prices rose sharply at the auctions of the Federation of Belgian Horticultural Cooperatives (VBT) during week 12. Although volumes are higher than in the same period last year, prices remain well above year-ago levels. Loose tomatoes fetched more than €3.00 per kilogram, while the average price for truss tomatoes came in at approximately €2.79 per kilogram.

© VBT/LV Vlaanderen

Cucumber prices, by contrast, have fallen considerably in recent weeks. By the end of week 12, the average price had returned to the level of the five-year average, settling at €0.386 per unit. Organic cucumber volumes reached around 100,000 units, more than double compared to the same week a year earlier, though prices were slightly lower year-on-year, at €0.80 per unit.

© VBT/LV Vlaanderen

Butterhead lettuce prices remained elevated for an extended period, although some softening was observed by week 12, when growers received an average of €0.60 per head.

© VBT/LV Vlaanderen

The average price for strawberries stood at €8.20 per kilogram in week 12, marginally above the comparable figure for 2025. Volumes remained slightly below year-ago levels.

Eggplants are expensive, with an average price per kilo of 2.76 euros, according to the VBT price overview for week 12 (link in Dutch).