Digital campaign celebrates new National Mushroom Month

National Mushroom Month has officially moved to June, and Highline Mushrooms is celebrating with an omni-channel digital campaign designed to drive mushroom consumption during peak summer meal and grilling season.

The shift to June strategically aligns mushrooms with larger grocery baskets, planned meals, grilling occasions, and increased consumer engagement during the summer months, while avoiding the crowded back-to-school season traditionally seen in September.

The company has prepared a digital support menu for the month, offering multiple ways for consumers and retailers to engage, including:

Social media & video content: High-energy creative built to drive awareness and position mushrooms as a summer ingredient where cooking inspiration happens.

Influencer partnerships: Food creators showcasing the company's mushrooms in real meals, recipe content, and in-store retail shopping moments designed to inspire discovery and purchase directly from retailer shelves.

Pinterest advertising: Seasonal recipe and meal-planning content targeting consumers during the consideration phase.

Meta advertising: Geo-targeted Facebook, Threads and Instagram campaigns designed to drive brand awareness around retail partner store locations.

Instacart retail media: Sponsored and display placements capturing high-intent shoppers directly at the digital shelf and converting inspiration into purchase.



© Highline Mushrooms

"June offers a prime opportunity to showcase mushrooms in meal solutions while capturing both planning and buying moments," said Sabrina Pokomandy, director of business development & marketing at Highline Mushrooms. "We were thrilled when the Mushroom Council announced that National Mushroom Month was moving to June. When it was in September, the month was crowded with Back-to-School promotions and left little room for promoting mushrooms. Our campaigns in support of National Mushroom Month are designed to connect with consumers digitally and in-store, ensuring mushrooms remain top-of-mind during high-usage moments."

Retailers and consumers are encouraged to participate in National Mushroom Month through integrated digital support strategies designed to drive visibility, engagement, and sales throughout the summer season.

National Mushroom Month activations will run throughout June as the company continues investing in marketing strategies designed to modernize the category, increase purchase frequency, and inspire the next generation of mushroom consumers.

For more information:

Highline Mushrooms

Tel: +1 (866) 454-7696

www.highlinemushrooms.com