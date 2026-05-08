"Target output of 300 kg/hour and operation on up to 20 hectares/day"

This season, Prefiro GmbH from Weingarten (Germany) is presenting its solution for automated green asparagus harvesting under real field conditions and cordially invites interested producers to see the current state of development for themselves. "After extensive development work, we are now taking the crucial next step: deployment under real harvesting conditions," says co-founder and managing director Lorenzo Di Leo in response to an inquiry.

The three field demonstrations will take place in different regions of Germany:

Thursday, May 28, 1:00 p.m. — Spargel- und Beerenhof Baumann, Dingolfinger Str. 26, 94333 Geiselhöring

Tuesday, June 2, 1:00 p.m. — Spargelhof Winkelmann, Nuttelner Str. 50, 32369 Rahden

Tuesday, June 23, 1:00 p.m. — Fischer Obstkulturen, Graf-von-Düren-Straße 5, 74196 Neuenstadt am Kocher

© Prefiro GmbH

In addition to the live demonstration, the events will focus on direct interaction. "Participants will have the opportunity to speak with the development team, ask questions, and share their own perspectives. Refreshments will also be provided. The field demonstrations offer an excellent opportunity to get a firsthand look at the new technology and assess its applicability on your own farm."

The current machine is a late-stage prototype, but it is already being used to its full extent at six farms in Germany this season. "For the 2027 season, we plan to launch a small production run and make a full commercial market entry. We already want to offer producers the opportunity to get a feel for the machine and provide feedback and requests for changes," adds Di Leo.

© Prefiro GmbH

Potential for use in numerous crop-growing countries

Initially, the Prefiro GmbH team expects the machine to cover 13 hectares per day. "The three-row machine's initial output is 150 kg/hour, and we're already projecting a payback period of three years from the start. Furthermore, we're aiming for a target output of 300 kg/hour and an application rate of up to 20 ha/day." So far, inquiries have come from the DACH region (primarily Austria), France, Belgium, and Poland. Di Leo: "Above all, however, we are seeing very strong interest from Italy and Spain. Next year, we plan to first introduce the machines to the German market and then expand into other markets."

Participation is free of charge. For organizational reasons, prior registration via the registration form on the Prefiro website is requested: https://www.prefiro.de/demo/anmeldung

For more information:

Lorenzo Di Leo

Prefiro GmbH

Rudolf-Diesel-Str. 28

76356 Weingarten

T: +49 1523 1785201

[email protected]

www.prefiro.de