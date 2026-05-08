"Cheap prices for the Egyptian garlic have turned the season around"

The Egyptian garlic season has turned things around recently, after it looked like it would be a difficult season, says Ahmed Adel, CEO of Egyptian garlic exporter Global Veg Egy: "Up until maybe two or three weeks ago, the dry garlic season wasn't considered to be a very good one compared to the previous year. This was mostly due to our main markets in Europe, Australia, and the USA being full of old crops from other origins, such as China, Argentina, and Spain. However, I believe that low prices for the Egyptian garlic have turned the season around, and demand increased, especially in markets like Brazil."

© Global Veg Egy

The war in the Middle East has definitely had an impact on the Egyptian garlic season, but Adel says the impact was unexpectedly positive on Egypt's currency. "Weirdly enough, the impact that the conflict in the Middle East had on our operation turned out to be more positive than negative. The effect of the war on the Egyptian currency compared to the euro and US dollar has resulted in our prices being competitive with other origins of dry garlic. We've opened new doors for our garlic in Brazil and Taiwan. We've also done our best to lower our costs, so that we can give our customers the quality they are used to and expect from us, while still getting the best prices possible."

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Dealing with the competition remains the main focus for the remainder of the season: "The most significant issue this year was making sure that we were able to offer good prices with the expected quality, as the harvest was much larger than the year before. On top of that, the import markets are filled with garlic from other origins. So competing in this market was challenging. Moving forward, the success of the rest of the season depends on the situation with the Spanish crop, as Spanish garlic is one of our biggest competitors," Adel concludes.

For more information:

Ahmed Adel

Global Veg Egy

Tel: ‪+20 112 668 44 94

Email: ‪‪‪‪‪[email protected]

www.globalvegy.com