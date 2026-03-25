“Asparagus prices could rise next week due to colder weather”

The asparagus season is now in full swing. Whereas volumes were limited at first, more and more products have been coming onto the market since last week. "The volumes are really picking up now, but I expect them to drop again slightly from Wednesday," says Geert Baecke of Tino's Fruit. "That is why I bought more than 1,000 crates today. Barendrecht, Venlo, Mechelen. Everywhere I went, I took the maximum available."

© Tino's Fruit

According to Geert, the expected decline from Wednesday is due to lower temperatures. "Yes, some fields are starting now, but temperatures are dropping to around 8 degrees during the day. In those conditions, not much asparagus will grow. In addition, gas is extremely expensive, so if growers have to heat, they think twice about it. As a result, there will not be much growth in the coming week."

"On top of that, Easter falls very early," the Knokke-Heist-based trader continues. "Next Friday, the Easter holidays already begin, which means both restaurants and retail are preparing in full. There are several promotions at Colruyt, and I also saw that Delhaize has some coming up. These need to be supplied, so demand is very high. I do not expect prices to fall next week."

"On the contrary, today prices were slightly lower in the Netherlands, and at Mechelen asparagus was a few euros cheaper compared to the first weeks of the season, but I think many have not taken into account that there will be a limited supply next week. That could still have an impact on pricing. I could see prices rising by another €4 to €5 per kilo. Fortunately, with our stock, we expect to manage that peak well."

Up to 2,500 kilos per day

During the season, Tino's Fruit sells around 2,000 to 2,500 kilos of asparagus per day. "At the moment, that is still around 1,100 kilos per day, but by the middle of next week, I expect we will easily reach 2,500 kilos again. That is always the case in the run-up to Easter. The same applies to Good Friday. Everyone wants asparagus," says Geert.

Of this volume, around 98 per cent is peeled product. "Hardly anyone wants unpeeled asparagus anymore. Peeled asparagus is simply more convenient, so we are happy to supply it. We can also deliver a perfectly peeled product. We have a machine that peels 600 kilos per hour, so we can easily meet demand." He is also satisfied with the quality. "The asparagus grows more slowly, which is ultimately better. If it grows quickly, it absorbs water more easily. When it grows more slowly, it develops more flavour. The weather this season has been ideal for asparagus."

© Tino's Fruit

Full house towards Easter

For Tino's Fruit, the busiest weeks of the year are now approaching. "We mainly supply the foodservice sector, export some volumes, and also sell around 200 kilos directly in the shop each day. At the moment, it is all about asparagus. We are sourcing in Barendrecht, receiving deliveries from Venlo, and are active in Mechelen, so you could say asparagus will drive our business in the coming period."

For more information:

Geert Baecke

Tino's Fruit

Sluisstraat 55-57

8300 Knokke-Heist, Belgium

+32 (0) 50 612201

[email protected]

www.tinos.be