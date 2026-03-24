Cucumbers now lead Almería's fruit and vegetable exports, surpassing peppers

An analysis by Hortoinfo on Almeria's fruit and vegetable exports from 2006 to 2025 reveals a shift in the top products. The study shows that cucumber has become the leading export by volume, with consistent growth over the past 20 years and overtaking pepper in the last two years studied. Pepper, which peaked at 619 million kilos in 2020, has been declining since then.

The report, which draws on data from the Estacom database (ICEX-Tax Agency), uses TARIC codes to analyze various products. Notably, tomato stands out: it hit a record high in 2013 with 559 million kilos but has since experienced a nearly continuous decline. It was the top fruit and vegetable export from Almeria until 2017, when pepper overtook it, followed by cucumber in 2018.

In 2025, Almeria's total exports reached 2,715.81 million kilos, including 2,233.9 million kilos of vegetables and 481.82 million kilos of fruit. The value of these exports hit a record high of 4,165.22 million euros, with vegetables accounting for 3,650.2 million euros and fruit for 515.02 million euros.

Since 2018, Almeria has continued to lead as the top Spanish province for fruit and vegetable exports, surpassing Murcia, which had long held this position.

Germany remains the primary market for Almeria produce, with 1,007.9 million kilos exported in 2025 valued at 1,525.82 million euros. It is followed by France (399.98 million kilos and 527.51 million euros), the United Kingdom (280.37 million kilos and 478.94 million euros), the Netherlands (267.9 million kilos and 425.54 million euros), and Poland, which imported 139.05 million kilos worth 198.3 million euros.

Cucumber was the most exported fruit and vegetable in 2025 by volume, surpassing pepper, the top export product since 2017, for the second consecutive year. However, in terms of value, pepper remains the top product, followed by cucumber and tomato.

Almeria exported 554.93 million kilos of cucumbers valued at 83.99 million euros, with an average of 1.51 €/kg; 503.25 million kilos of peppers worth 1,151.2 million euros at an average price of 2.29 €/kg; and 392.36 million kilos of tomatoes worth 655.15 million euros, at an average of 1.67 €/kg.

The top ten exports include watermelons, with 339.64 million kilos and 270.36 million euros (0.80 €/kg); zucchinis, with 319.27 million kilos and 345.91 million euros (1.08 €/kg); followed by lettuces, eggplants, melons, oranges, and, in tenth place, broccoli and cauliflower.

Source: hortoinfo.es