Belgian endive market under pressure, but quality remains strong

The situation in the Belgian endive market remains challenging, says salesman Max van Ooijen of Tolpoort Vegetables. "Since the end of 2024, we have been facing a difficult market. There is simply a lot of product available in Europe, while demand is not growing at the same pace."

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

According to Max, the sharply increased supply plays an important role. "We see that supply is about 20% higher than usual. That is not something the market can easily absorb, because consumption is not growing at the same pace. As a result, pressure on the market remains high."

"Growing conditions have been favourable everywhere, and yields are high. That is positive in itself, but it disrupts the current market balance," he continues. "As a result, prices are at a level that is disproportionate to costs." Price trends at Belgian auctions also underline the difficult situation. "Prices there are currently around €0.40 to €0.50 per kilo. In the Netherlands, we see similar levels. That is structurally too low to break even, especially if this continues for a longer period."

Nevertheless, he emphasises that Tolpoort Vegetables continues to distinguish itself. "The quality of the Belgian endives is excellent across the board. That is something we are strongly committed to as a company, and it sets us apart from our customers." To support sales, there is active collaboration with buyers. "We use promotions and campaigns, but you have to be careful with that. You cannot rely on promotions all the time, because consumers may then switch to other products, and attention for Belgian endives declines."

© DC Tolpoort bv

Despite the challenging market conditions, Tolpoort continues to look for opportunities. "Especially in this market, it is important to remain flexible and work with customers to identify opportunities. We also see that some growers at Tolpoort Vegetables, in addition to Belgian endives, also produce red Chicory to diversify their sales. That product performs well in specific export markets."

"It is clear that the market is not where it should be at the moment," concludes Max. "But by continuing to focus on quality, cooperation, and market development, we aim to come through this period as strongly as possible."

For more information:

Max van Ooijen

Tolpoort Vegetables

Tolweg 7

1616 AT Hoogkarspel

Tel: +31 (0) 228 565781

[email protected]

www.tolpoortvegetables.com