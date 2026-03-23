"Carrot harvest in full swing despite bad weather"

"We are on track with the expected carrot harvest. The rain is slowing us down, and costs are rising due to well-known geopolitical events, but we are satisfied with the increase in demand for our product," says Massimo Pavan, president of the Consortium for the Protection of the PGI Ispica Early Carrot, speaking about the progress of the campaign, which is now in full swing.

"We are gaining more market share thanks to new large-scale retail chains stocking our product and our existing partners. Prices are fairly stable and in line with those of 2025, although there has been a surge in costs, particularly energy costs, in recent weeks. In the medium term, this situation will have a significant impact."

© Consorzio Tutela IGP Carota Novella di Ispica

The harvest of Carota Novella di Ispica IGP (PGI Ispica Early Carrot) began in early February and will continue until June. "The core phase begins now and will continue until the start of May," says Pavan. "Consumers can now enjoy the product at its best, with its sweetness, crispness, wholesomeness, and freshness at their peak. At this stage, our competitors are foreign refrigerated carrots or those that have been left in the field for months before harvesting. They can compete with us on price, but certainly not on their organoleptic quality."

Around 1,500 hectares in Sicily are dedicated to carrot cultivation, primarily in the Ispica area of the Ragusa province. Of these, only an estimated 10–20 per cent are cultivated according to the PGI specification.

The most popular packaging format is the 800-gram tray. Depending on their customers, companies can opt for alternative packaging, such as 500-gram and 1,000-gram bags, as well as larger bags. However, the most popular format in the large-scale retail trade is still the 800-gram tray," Pavan concludes.

For more information:

Consorzio di Tutela Carota Novella di Ispica Igp

Via B. Spadaro, 97

97014 Ispica (RG) - Italy

[email protected]