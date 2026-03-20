Mushroom Council announces newly elected board members and officers

At its February 11 meeting in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico, the Mushroom Council welcomed one new board member and elected its officers for 2026. The nine-member Council is composed of eight domestic growers and one importer representing four regions. The program's purpose is to maintain and expand existing mushroom markets and uses. The newly elected board member is Ed Wuensch (Region 2); Michael Stephan, Monterey Mushrooms (Region 1) was reappointed for a second term.

© Mushroom Council

At the Mushroom Council's board meeting last month, the group toured a farm in Mexico.

Newly elected officers are:

Chairperson: Pat Jurgensmeyer, J-M Farms

Vice Chairperson: Laura Matar, Giorgio Mushrooms

Secretary: Jack Guan, Terra Garden/Guan's Mushroom

Treasurer: Ed Wuensch, Basciani Foods

The officers' responsibilities include supporting the Council's development and implementation of an annual research, marketing and promotions plan, and ensuring the Council manages and follows its annual budget.

© Mushroom Council

The council's board meeting attendee dinner last month.

The full board now consists of:

Region 1 (All states except CA and PA):

Pat Jurgensmeyer, J-M Farms

Michael Stephan, Monterey Mushrooms

Open

Region 2 (Pennsylvania):

Tina Ellor, Phillips Mushroom Farms

Laura Matar, Giorgio Mushrooms

Chris Alonzo, Pietro Industries

Ed Wuensch, Basciani Foods

Region 3 (California):

Jack Guan, Terra Garden/Guan's Mushroom

Region 4 (Importers):

Open

In addition, a call for nominations for three-year terms beginning January 1, 2027, is now open. Completed nomination forms must be emailed or postmarked no later than May 1, 2026.

The regions with positions available are:

Region 1 (All states except CA & PA): One 3-year term

Region 2 (Pennsylvania): One 3-year term

Region 4 (Importers): One 3-year term

All producers, who produce, on average, over 500,000 pounds of mushrooms annually for fresh use and are not exempt may nominate one or more candidates, provided that they produce within the specified region.

To qualify as a candidate or to nominate a candidate, an individual must be a producer. Producer means any person engaged in the production of mushrooms who owns or shares the ownership and risk of loss of such mushrooms and who produces, on average, over 500,000 pounds of mushrooms per year for the fresh market and not exempt from paying assessments.

For more information:

Amy Wood

Mushroom Council

[email protected]

https://www.mushroomcouncil.com/