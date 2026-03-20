Hass Avocado Board announces new executive committee

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) has announced the election of its 2026 executive committee, ushering in a new year of leadership and strategic direction for the organization.

As of March 17, 2026, the following individuals have assumed executive committee roles:

Importer, Gwen Jackimek – chairperson

Producer, Jamie Johnson – vice chairperson

Importer, LeighAnne Neary – treasurer

Producer, Jeff Dickinson – secretary

© Hass Avocado BoardGwen Jackimek

"We have achieved history-making milestones throughout 2025, including crossing the 3-billion-pound market threshold and elevating avocados to a produce aisle powerhouse," said Jackimek. "I'm honored to take the helm of our new executive committee at this critical juncture for the market and make further history as the Hass Avocado Board's first female chairperson."

Jackimek is a graduate from Class 2 of HAB's Board Leadership Development program (BOLD). "I have spent my entire career in the produce industry with a strong commitment to avocados. I am a proud graduate of BOLD and am thankful for a program that clearly defines the pathway to effective board leadership and for its role in developing future industry stewards," said Jackimek.

As the organization anticipates Jackimek and the new committee's leadership, it also expresses deep appreciation to Bob Schaar, Elaine Bannatyne, Debbie Willmann, Rocco Fiore II, Daniel Harte, and Juan Monsalve, who completed their terms on October 31, 2025, and contributed significantly to the Board's mission.

"The Executive Committee is central to HAB's ability to advance its mission," said Emiliano Escobedo, HAB Executive Director. "We are grateful for the dedication of our outgoing members and confident that our incoming committee will continue driving meaningful progress for the industry."

The organization convenes quarterly to set priorities, share insights, and develop strategies that benefit the entire avocado sector. Its meetings include international importer representatives, fostering collaboration and the exchange of market data, sustainability practices, and marketing strategies.

© Hass Avocado BoardFor more information:

The Hass Avocado Board

Tel: +1 (949) 341-3250

[email protected]

https://hassavocadoboard.com/