LaserWeeder, Agxeed machine, and new site development

At Green Specialties in Lierop, the sowing season is now in full swing. However, constant changes in the weather are making daily planning complex. Work can continue, particularly on higher plots, but truly suitable sowing days remain limited. The company stresses that speed is crucial at this stage, as crops still require many growing days to meet the desired specifications on time.

© Green Specialties

Winter season underlines vulnerability of availability

The past winter was marked by scarcity and uncertainty in the European crop chain. In Spain, large volumes were lost due to extreme weather conditions, putting significant pressure on the market. Despite these challenges, Green Specialties managed to source sufficient raw materials from Italy and Spain to ensure stable availability. The company sees this as further confirmation of how direct climate change and extreme weather conditions affect crop security. Nevertheless, it is satisfied that it was able to supply its customers continuously and with consistent quality throughout the winter.

First steps towards a regular Dutch season

The start of the first harvests remains highly dependent on warmer, sunnier days, which determine when crops reach sufficient development. For now, the Dutch season appears to be progressing in line with a normal pattern, although making use of every suitable sowing window remains essential.

© Green Specialties

LaserWeeder tackles weed problem at source

A major step forward has been the deployment of the LaserWeeder, which has provided a sustainable solution to a long-standing weed problem. The LaserWeeder identifies weeds and destroys them with a targeted laser beam. Where weeds were previously difficult to control during treatment, they are now tackled directly at the source. By using the LaserWeeder, the plots are kept clean, and the cultivation base remains strong. The soils are already visibly benefiting from this cleaner and more stable starting point.

© Green Specialties

Agxeed machine broadens possibilities in the field

Alongside the LaserWeeder, the Agxeed machine is playing an increasing role in crop support. The Agxeed is a self-propelled agricultural machine that performs precise and efficient operations without a driver. This autonomous machine is widely used in field work and will increasingly be combined with the LaserWeeder during the season. The synergy between the two technologies not only ensures a cleaner cultivation base but also delivers clear benefits for soil quality, the harvesting process, and further processing. Thanks to the Agxeed, Green Specialties can deploy the LaserWeeder across more plots and at more stages of cultivation.

New building strengthens short chain and operations

Green Specialties is also continuing work on a new building where various business units will be brought together. The company will begin operating from this new location next spring. The site will feature efficient routing, further automation, and a modern, comfortable working environment for employees. The new building marks an important step in strengthening the family company's already short supply chain: moving products from the field, through processing and packaging, to the customer as quickly as possible. In doing so, the company continues to focus on one of its core promises: an extremely fresh and very short chain, where speed and quality are central.

For more information:

Noralie van den Einden

Green Specialties

Achterbroek 26

5715 BM Lierop

Tel: +31 (0) 492 33 19 99

[email protected]

www.greenspecialties.nl