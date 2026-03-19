Alternative mushroom formats continue to expand

Fresh mushrooms are facing increasing consumption competition from alternative processed mushroom offerings such as dried pieces and powders, tinctures, tablets, coffees and jerkies. In recent years, these products have become more popular, especially with younger age groups who prefer shelf stable, portion controlled processed products over fresh mushrooms for use in smoothies, teas, coffees among other consumption vehicles. This transition from fresh mushroom consumption to processed mushroom consumption has led Mother Earth Organic Mushrooms to launch a line of powdered mushrooms and a line of dried mushrooms to meet the increasing consumer demand for these products.

A year ago, the company introduced four types of organic dried mushrooms in 6/1 oz. gusseted resealable pouches: Lion's Mane, Oyster, Shiitake, and Portabella and this year added three news SKUs: Chestnut, Royal Trumpet, and Turkey Tail. At the same period last year, the company introduced four 12/1 oz. powders using the same varieties and pouches as their dried counterparts. The company added two new powders this year: Turkey Tail and Reishi to meet rising consumer interest according to Mark Kreiner Outside Sales Coordinator. "The versatility of these products for consumption uses in addition to their health and wellness attributes is resonating with consumers."

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Three new dried mushroom varieties: Chestnut, Royal Trumpet, and Turkey Tail.

Organic chestnut mushrooms

While there is growing consumption of processed mushrooms, certain segments of the fresh market are also witnessing high consumption. Mother Earth recently introduced fresh organic chestnut mushrooms for retail and food service classes of trade to meet consumer demand. "Organic chestnut mushrooms are known for their nutritional and homeopathic benefits, and we are working to keep up with production," shared Kreiner. "Although we are not the only grower of chestnut mushrooms, we grow them in an organic format only, which makes our product more unique." In addition to high interest from consumers, the feedback from retailers and distributors has also been very positive.

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In addition, Fresh organic chestnut mushrooms will now also be added as a component to the company's retail 8 oz Organic Premium Chef's Blend offering, formerly labeled as Mother's Harvest.

For more information:

Mark Kreiner

Mother Earth, LLC

Cell: 443-962-0926

[email protected]

www.organicmushrooms.com