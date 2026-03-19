USDA allows earlier shipment of Beta avocados in South Florida

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is modifying the maturity requirements for the Beta avocado variety under the federal marketing order for avocados grown in South Florida.

This action updates the avocado maturity shipping schedule to allow certain sizes and weights of the Beta avocado variety to be shipped two weeks earlier than currently permitted. A corresponding change has also been made to the avocado import maturity regulations under Section 8e.

The Avocado Administrative Committee recommended this adjustment to reflect the earlier maturation of Beta variety avocados and to ensure that consumers receive quality fruit.

The final rule was published in the Federal Register on March 9, 2026, and will become effective on April 8, 2026.

More information about the marketing order is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Florida Avocados webpage.

Authorized by the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, marketing orders are industry-driven programs that enable producers and handlers to design and implement marketing initiatives using their own funds. AMS provides oversight to fruit, vegetable, and specialty crop marketing orders and agreements to support fiscal accountability and program integrity.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.ams.usda.gov