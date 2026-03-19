U.S. produce market sees higher asparagus prices, weak strawberry market

U.S. produce markets show mixed trends this week, with heat impacting asparagus supply, steady avocado pricing, and continued pressure on berry markets due to heavy volumes.

Asparagus

Movement from Mexico through Calexico, California, and San Luis, Arizona, is expected to decrease slightly due to high temperatures in growing areas. Trading shifted from slow early activity to a more active market later in the period, with prices increasing. Eleven-pound cartons of bunched green large are mostly 29.75-30.75, while standard sizes are mostly 28.75-30.75. Temperatures have reached the mid- to upper 90°F range and are expected to exceed 100°F.

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Avocado

Movement from Mexico through Texas is expected to decline slightly, while trading remains moderate and prices are generally unchanged. Hass cartons 2-layer 32-40s are mostly 25.25-27.25, 48s are mostly 27.25-29.25, and 60s are 26.25-28.25. Smaller sizes show lower price ranges, while organic 48-60s are mostly 34.25-36.25. California production remains light, though movement is expected to increase.

Blueberry

Movement from Mexico is steady, with moderate trading and higher prices. Flats of 12 6-ounce cups range widely from 24.00 to 30.00, with variable quality. Imports from Peru and Chile are decreasing seasonally, with prices slightly higher. Peruvian large fruit is mostly 44.00-46.00, while Chilean fruit is mostly 36.00-40.00.

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Cucumber

Supplies from Mexico through Nogales are tightening, with active trading and slightly higher prices. Medium cartons are mostly around 40.95, while quality remains variable. Texas crossings show similar trends, while Central American imports through Florida remain steady with prices between 45.00 and 48.00.

Green bell pepper

Movement from Mexico through Nogales is expected to decrease slightly, with moderate trading and slightly lower prices. Extra-large cartons are mostly 38.95. Florida supply remains fairly light, with prices slightly lower and crop maturity affected by earlier cold conditions.

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Strawberry

Markets remain under pressure across all regions. Florida production is declining seasonally, while California and Mexico report heavy supplies. Prices are much lower, with flats of 8 1-pound containers mostly ranging from 4.00 to 8.00. Some volumes are diverted to processing.

Tomato

Movement from Mexico through Texas is steady, with light supplies. Prices are lower across most categories. Vine ripe cartons 2-layer 4x4-4x5s are mostly 22.95-24.95, while 5x5s and 5x6s are lower. Nogales crossings show similar trends, with variable quality and steady movement.

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Overall, weather-driven supply shifts and heavy volumes in berries continue to shape market conditions across key categories.

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