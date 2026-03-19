Increased production, smaller sizes for Greek Hass avocados

Once again, Hass avocados in the Chania region of Crete, the only cultivation zone for them in Greece, are more abundant than last year. "Over the past 10–15 years, avocado plantings have been continuously expanding. The majority of the plantings are Hass, followed by a significant number of Lamb Hass, while Pinkerton, Carmen Hass, and Gem Hass have been planted to a much smaller extent. Of course, in recent years, the rate of expansion has decreased, but it still continues. Therefore, every year, new trees are entering production. However, this year, due to overproduction, medium to small sizes are prevailing," notes Andreas Kantanoleon, agronomist and avocado production manager at the company Synergatiki, which operates a separate unit dedicated to avocados.

© Synergatiki

"In general, there are many companies and individual producers involved in avocado cultivation in Chania. However, not all producers do the same quality of work. Those who treat avocados as a supplementary income are, let's say, less careful during harvesting, using non-specialized labor, which affects quality, although this does not apply to everyone," Mr. Kantanoleon comments.

"Our company exports to Denmark and Germany, and so far, we are seeing stable demand from our clientele, without notable competition, which ensures a smooth flow for the product. As things stand, the producer price for conventional avocados is at 2,40 euros per kilo for Class I size and 2,00–2,10 for Class II size. As for organic avocados, add 0,20–0,30 euros per kilo to each category."

© Synergatiki

"There are still a few Fuerte, but not for long. For example, today they account for 5% out of every ten tons of product we receive, and each time they are getting closer to zero. Fuerte varieties are finishing early this year because they are 40% fewer than last year," adds the executive of the Greek company.

Regarding the rest of the season, Mr. Kantanoleon notes: "I believe we will proceed normally until June, while from early April, Lamb Hass will also enter the market. Competition from Spain was present as usual during the October–December period. I do not know when we will face Spanish products again, but at least at the moment, there is no pressure on the market."

For more information:

Andreas Kantanoleon

Synergatiki

Tel: +30 28210 32121, +30 28210 33644

Email: [email protected]

https://www.synergatiki.gr/en/