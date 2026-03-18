Indian kiwi production grows in Manipur, storage gaps persist

Kiwi cultivation in Senapati district, Manipur, has developed from a small-scale initiative in the early 2000s into a growing economic activity. Farmers report that demand continues to exceed supply and are calling for infrastructure support to sustain growth.

The crop was introduced through Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Hengbung, and has expanded across the district as an alternative to traditional crops. Senapati is now associated with kiwi production, alongside other regions in Manipur known for specific products such as Tamenglong oranges, Sirarakhong chillies, and Kachai lemons.

Farmers indicate that local climatic conditions support kiwi cultivation. The fruit is grown organically and supplied to local markets. "Because of its high nutritional value, fresh and organic, demand for kiwi is growing," said Panii Tao, secretary of the Senapati Producers Organisation of Organic Kiwi fruit (SPOOK). He added that kiwi farming has become "a profitable alternative to traditional crops".

Production has expanded to villages including Thingba Khunou, Purul, Oinam Hill, Liyai, and Makhan. In Oinam village, around 50 farmers are engaged in kiwi cultivation as a main source of income. "Earlier, we did paddy and seasonal vegetable cultivation, and our income was very low. But now our income has improved after the kiwi plantation," Tao said. He noted that the crop requires maintenance and long-term investment.

Growers report that yields begin after three to four years, requiring initial support. SPOOK, with around 80 members, expects membership to exceed 100 by 2026. Members are required to cultivate at least 100 kiwi plants.

A key constraint remains the lack of cold storage. Farmers report losses during disruptions such as landslides. "Kiwi is a perishable item. It gets spoiled if stored for some time in unavoidable situations like landslides," Tao said. "We badly need cold storage. When demand is more than production, seeing the product spoil is very disappointing."

Individual growers report higher incomes alongside operational challenges. PK Rini, a farmer from Oinam, said he earns around US$3,600 annually from approximately 0.8 hectares of kiwi cultivation. He noted the need for fencing and support systems. "Maintenance of a kiwi farm is difficult. It requires proper fencing and support. It would be helpful if the government provided such equipment to every farmer," he said.

Kiwi cultivation has expanded beyond traditional sub-Himalayan areas to states such as Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Nagaland. Stakeholders indicate that further development in Senapati will depend on investment and policy support.

Source: India Today