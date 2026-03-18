"Pineapples are one of the most popular fruits with consumers"

At a time when retailers are seeking to create in-store appeal and generate value in fruit and vegetable aisles, some sales initiatives are focusing on experience and display. The Leclerc Fouesnant Pleuven store recently launched the Jardin Créole operation, based around a colorful universe dedicated to exotic fruit and featuring the star of the range: the pineapple.

© Réseau Le Saint

An exotic brand that lives all year round

"Jardin Créole is first and foremost a fruit brand from Réseau Le Saint. Consumers can find a whole range of exotic fruits, the undisputed star of which is the pineapple," explains Karim Landolsi, supermarket sales and operational marketing manager for the fruit and vegetables network.

Throughout the year, the network's sales teams deploy various in-store operations to support this brand, often accompanied by striking visual displays. "Of course, there is a big push during the festive season, but the brand is also popular around Valentine's Day, Easter, and other key moments."

© Réseau Le Saint

Pineapple, a safe bet to attract consumers

The fact that pineapple is at the heart of the campaign is no coincidence. The fruit remains one of the most popular exotic products among consumers. "Pineapple is one of the most popular fruits with consumers, so it is a safe bet to create shelf appeal," explains Karim Landolsi. The aim is also to promote the specific quality of this product.

Jardin Créole pineapples stand out because their specifications are more stringent than the market average. "We often find pineapples that are still green or not always ripe. With Jardin Créole pineapples, the consumer can have real peace of mind: a golden color, good ripeness, and a high sugar content. Even the Fraîch'Decoupes in some stores are asking for it, because of its consistency, the color of its flesh, and its taste!"

An exotic universe to boost the average basket

The pineapple is the focus of this operation, which also highlights other fruits in the range to boost sales momentum in the fruit section. Mangos, kiwis, passion fruit, and avocados complete the range. "The idea is to offer the whole family of the range in order to create added value, boost the average basket, and drive performance in the aisle during the operation," explains Karim Landolsi.

© Réseau Le Saint

Staging to stimulate sales

The success of this type of operation also relies heavily on in-store staging. The colorful, immersive displays are designed to arouse interest and provoke impulse buying. "The aim is to create a 'wow' effect with attractive, creative, and colorful displays, in order to stimulate consumers and invite them to travel."

"The feedback is always very positive, and the operation creates the expected sales boost. The points of sale often achieve good growth, sometimes even doubling figures on weekends," concludes Karim Landolsi.

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Karim Landolsi

Réseau Le Saint