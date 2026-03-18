Fortini Group signs exclusive deal to produce and market mini celery in Europe

Hortofortini España and Fortini Ortofrutticoli, vegetable-producing and exporting companies, mainly renowned for fresh celery production, have recently signed an exclusive deal with the seed company Rijk Zwaan, specialized in the development and production of vegetable seeds. The agreement will allow the production and distribution in Europe of the innovative mini celery variety marketed under the brand names Cerly and Minutino.

© Fortini

"This variety has been developed to adapt to new market trends. It stands out for its unique flavor and texture, as well as a practical format that allows new forms of consumption," says Marina Torres, Fortini's Business Development Manager.

It's mainly characterized by a milder and more balanced flavor, less fibrousness, and a particularly crunchy texture. "It is optimally-adapted for fresh consumption, which makes it ideal for salads, smoothies, and various snacking formats, and aims to meet the growing demand for healthy, practical products with high organoleptic quality. It is therefore an attractive option for new consumers, including the younger demographic," says Marina Torres. "The aim is to offer the market an innovative product that combines flavor, texture, and ease of consumption, adapted to new food trends."

The production of this mini celery variety will be mainly carried out in Italy and Spain. "We are looking to close a 12-month production cycle, growing in different areas at lower and higher altitudes. We have already started selling it at two large supermarket chains in Spain, and we are negotiating to introduce it soon in Germany. Our aim is to make it popular across Europe and be able to launch more supply programs in different countries in the next export season, which will start in the fall," says Marina Torres.

"This deal with Rijk Zwaan will allow us to remain committed to differentiation and the development of new value propositions for the European consumer. We are thus strengthening our commitment to varietal innovation and consolidating our position as specialists in the production of fresh celery for the European market."

© FortiniFor more information:

Marina Torres

Hortofortini España

Tel.: +34 665813791

[email protected]

fortinigroup.es