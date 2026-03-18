Seasonal vegetables: Agretti, peas, and broad beans among the most popular

"Niche and seasonal products are much appreciated, but the market is heavier for consumer goods such as radicchio," reports Sipo general manager Massimiliano Ceccarini, together with Laura Ferrari and Andrea Gobbi (purchasing office), as they outline the current strategy of the company based in Bellaria-Igea Marina (Rimini).

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comAgretti

"Agretti are a popular seasonal product usually available between mid-February and May. Production is local and starts with the heated greenhouses, then moves on to the cold greenhouses, and then to the open fields. If needed, we also work with producers in Lazio."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comLaura Ferrari and Andrea Gobbi

Sipo supplies agretti in 300-500 gram bunches or in trays, either under the brand name Sapore del Mio Orto or Verdure di Romagna, depending on their origin. "The amount paid to producers is still high, around €2.50 per kg. Of course, it was much higher at the beginning of the campaign. Demand is still lively, and sales are going well," says Laura Ferrari.

Peas, on the other hand, are a product for which demand exceeds supply. "Prices are high because there is a shortage, especially when it comes to the product from Sicily. And when there is a shortage, there is always the risk of speculation by those who have sufficient quantities," points out Ceccarini.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comAgretti, broad beans, and peas

It was not an easy start for broad beans, either. "The weather problems in Sicily wiped out the first production, so harvesting started late. Then the situation slowly normalised. We place the broad beans in 500-gram perforated flowpacks. The local produce will be available from April onwards, and until May."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comLong cucumbers

As for long-sweet Dutch cucumbers, they are now available at Sipo as an Italian product grown in greenhouses, which is Nickel-Free guaranteed. "It is a new addition for us, and it will be available until December. On average, each cucumber weighs around 350-400 grams and is available either thermo-filmed or in flowpacks with two cucumbers." The market for 'cicorino' (young chicory leaves) is also good.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comBroad beans

And while the vegetable situation is rather heavy in general, niche products are doing better. "For example, zucchini blossoms are a great success, as are Jerusalem artichokes. Artichoke hearts are also in great demand and fetch a good price."

"The general situation is not rosy, as production costs are going up for energy and fertilisers. In addition, we had opened sales channels in the Middle East, but they are currently blocked because of the war," concludes Ceccarini.

For more information:

SIPOSrl

Via Fermignano 20

47814 Bellaria Igea Marina (RN)

+39 0541 339711

[email protected]

www.sipo.it



Riccardo Giacomini

+44 794 9425912

[email protected]

www.sipolondon.uk