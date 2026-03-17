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Chinese content creator uses carrots to carve miniature landmarks

A content creator in Hubei province, China, has gained attention for producing miniature sculptures of well-known landmarks using carrots as a raw material. The carvings include structures such as the Great Wall of China, shaped using manual techniques.

Chen Qin said she identified the method during a livestream, when she bit into a carrot and began shaping it using her teeth. Following this, she continued experimenting with the approach to create detailed forms.

The 25-year-old uses her teeth to cut, scrape, and grind the vegetable into specific shapes.

Source: TheStar

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