Grimmway expands processing capabilities to Minnesota

Grimmway Produce Group (GPG) announced the expansion of its operation into Minnesota following the close of an asset acquisition of the Fresha facility in Morris, MN.

© Grimmway Produce Group

Founded in 2019, Fresha's partnership with GPG has developed over the past few growing seasons through consistent collaboration and results. This next step helps secure a reliable year-round carrot supply, especially from a region known for high-quality crops. It also expands the growing regions used, improves resilience during unpredictable weather, and further diversifies GPG's supply areas.

"This expansion shows our commitment to delivering steady value from the field all the way to our customers and the families they serve," said GPG president and CEO Jeff Huckaby. "By securing supply, growing in more regions, and processing closer to store shelves, we're improving reliability, speed, and freshness. It's a practical step that keeps us strong and growing for the long haul."

© Grimmway Produce Group

"Fresha built the business with a true growers-first philosophy and strengthened it year after year," said GPG carrot category president Eric Proffitt. "After working closely together for more than three seasons, this step is a natural progression of our partnership. Most importantly, the trusted growers supplying the facility with high-quality carrots today will continue to play a central role for many years to come."

Grimmway Produce Group made offers of employment to the existing facility team and looks forward to a productive transition for customers and employees alike.

For more information:

Kaelyn Peterson

Grimmway Produce Group

Tel: +1 (661) 304-4540

[email protected]

http://www.grimmway.com/