The first new season squash arrived for Tran Van Chuc, Sales & Purchasing Director at Truong An Trading Service Import & Export Co. Ltd. at Ho Chi Mnhg City, Vietnam on 4th March.

"We received the Marron d'Or variety, the most premium squash variety grown under GlobalGAP standards by New Zealand grower Bostock. We received a 20 ft container."

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Vietnam has just approved the import permit for this squash this season, so Mr. Tran is introducing and promoting the Marron d'Orr squash to Vietnamese consumers and hopes next season will see an increased demand.

The season will run until May. According to Mr. Tran, there is no squash from other sources on the Vietnamese market at the moment.

© Truong An Trading

"The squash has arrived with exceptional freshness and quality. With its delicious taste, this squash is ideal for Vietnamese cuisine, offering healthy and safe meal options for consumers. It is now available in supermarkets; it enhances the offer of different varieties of pumpkins on the shelves."

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"There is always good demand for squash in Vietnam; it is very popular and used frequently in our cuisine. I believe that this variety of squash from New Zealand will be ideal for Vietnamese consumers, food service, and restaurants."

Mr. Tran said that so far, he has not experienced any disruptions due to the conflict in the Middle East. "Shipping from New Zealand to Vietnam is not yet affected."

For more information:

Tran Van Chuc

Truong An Food

Tel：+84.903840393

[email protected]

www.truonganfood.com