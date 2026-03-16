Busy period for Beninese pineapples

Foreign demand for Benin's pineapple is at its annual peak. This year, this coincides with more favorable weather conditions, and thus higher fruit quality, as well as ongoing efforts to modernize the industry. Edouard Choubiyi, president of the Benin Pineapple Exporters Association, provides an update on the situation.

The exporters' representative states: "After a drought episode that affected our country for many years, we have benefited from significant rainfall this year. This has directly resulted in higher-quality and larger fruit this season."

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According to Choubiyi, the current period is the busiest of the year. He adds: "International demand for Benin pineapples generally peaks in March, ahead of Easter, a period of high consumption. As usual, the majority of exports to Europe are destined for France and consist of the Pain de Sucre variety."

Beninese exporters are confined to a geographically limited market due to a lack of logistical resources. However, the situation is changing thanks to the industry's ongoing efforts, with government support, according to Choubiyi.

The main objective for the industry is to finalize the opening of the Chinese market, according to the exporters' representative. He adds, "The Chinese market offers enormous potential. We are now past the first commercial trials, and it is only a matter of time before this market is effectively open.

We now have the technical means to carry out fumigation, which allows us to export to many markets that require this procedure and significantly broadens our horizons," Choubiyi continues.

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In the European market, Beninese export volumes are limited by insufficient flights as well as the lack of maritime exports. "We are trying to modernize logistics processes, notably by building a packaging and cooling center, which will make exports by sea possible."

In addition to foreign markets, Beninese exporters are working to valorize exports to neighboring countries. "Exports to countries in the West African subregion account for three to four times our export volumes to France. However, we have no visibility into the volumes exported by land to neighboring countries. Sales are often made without knowing the exact weight of the cargo. We ae are calling for better pricing for our fruit and greater transparency through sales by the kilo, as is done everywhere," Choubiyi concludes.

For more information:

Choubiyi Edouard

Benin Pineapple Exporters Association

Tel: +22997325441

Email: [email protected]