Green cabbage leads U.S. grocery ads this week at 7%

This week, the vegetable category made way for green cabbage, which accounted for 7% of total grocery ads. Round red potatoes followed at 5%. Carrots and yellow onions rounded out the St. Patrick's Day staples, often sold together in kits or cross-merchandised with corned beef. Lent promotions continued, with lemons, limes, Portobella mushrooms, and chayote among the major items. Dedicated sections for Passover and Easter appeared in many flyers, aiming to attract early holiday business. Floral sections were also prominent, featuring daffodils, tulips, chrysanthemums, roses, and mixed bouquets.

Total ad numbers this week were 271,644, a 5% decrease from last week's total of 286,943. The total for the same week last year was 297,181, 9% higher than this week.

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The total number of ads broken out by commodity groups was as follows: fruit 139,302 (51%), onions and potatoes 37,773 (14%), vegetables 89,123 (33%), herbs 1,515, ornamentals 2,812, hemp 60, and honey 2,574. The number of ads for organic produce was 30,481, accounting for 11% of total ads.

The following are the prices of major advertised items (3,000 plus ads) this week compared to the same week last year. Significant increases in price for fruit this week included pineapples (each) at 12%. Significant decreases included avocados (each) at 12%.

Significant increases in price for potatoes and onions this week included 5 lb. bagged potatoes (yellow at 32%, round red at 14%) and 3 lb. bagged yellow onions at 11%. There were no decreases.

Significant increases in price for vegetables this week included asparagus at 22% and green cabbage at 10%. There were no decreases.

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