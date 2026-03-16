Coconut demand strengthens as winter wraps up

The volume of coconuts coming into the U.S. looks better than this time last year. "Right now, we have a good supply of coconuts," says Frank Martinez of A.R. Produce, noting it supplies product from the Dominican Republic, some from Mexico, and soon, Costa Rica. Costa Rica though is its main country of origin for dry coconuts. There is also industry volume coming from Nicaragua, India and Belize. "With the better weather conditions, there are more coconuts this year."

© A.R. Produce

This is for dry coconut supply–the company also has young green coconuts coming in, also from Costa Rica. It also carries peeled white coconuts that come with straws attached for coconut water, a product that's considered to be a natural alternative for electrolyte drinks.

With this volume coming in, pricing has shifted. "We've seen a decrease in price even from six months ago when there wasn't enough volume," says Martinez.

Summertime and coconuts

That said, with supply expected to stay at this level for at least through the summer, there could be a shift again. "We should see a spike in demand for coconuts, especially from the Northeast of the country once this long winter is over and we will have enough volume to cover that," he says.

© A.R. Produce

He also adds that consumer interest in coconuts continues to evolve as well. "For the last three to five years, there's been an increase in the consumption of coconuts due to this change in our interest in healthy food to eat and drink," Martinez says. "That is having a positive impact on consumption."

For more information:

Frank Martinez

A.R. Produce

Tel: +1 (786) 229-5766

[email protected]

http://www.arproduce.us/