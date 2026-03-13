Brazil sends fresh produce to Cape Verde by direct cargo flight

A charter cargo aircraft has transported Brazilian fruit and vegetables directly to Sal Island in Cape Verde. The shipment departed from Viracopos International Airport in Campinas after inspection by the International Agricultural Surveillance (Vigiagro) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

According to Rita Lourenço, head of Vigiagro in Viracopos, Cape Verde has previously imported Brazilian produce, but logistics typically involved stopovers at European airports followed by maritime transport to the island.

"The first shipment included small quantities of different agricultural products. The idea is to test and verify the feasibility of adopting this direct delivery more frequently," she stated.

The cargo contained produce, including lettuce, tomatoes, and bell peppers. The products are expected to supply hotels and resorts on Sal Island.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, direct air transport can reduce transit time and may support shelf life and product condition during delivery. The shipment moved directly from production areas to the destination without additional intermediaries.

The cargo included approximately 5 tons of fruit and vegetables.

Products included 576 kg of mango, 240 kg of purple fig, 36 kg of pitaya, 7.2 kg of star fruit, 13.8 kg of guava, and 891 kg of papaya. Additional products included 18 kg of fresh tomatoes, 6.4 kg of fresh lettuce, and 234 kg of bell peppers.

The shipment also contained 108 kg of cassava, 1,310 kg of Tahiti lime, and 720 kg of avocado.

The delivery was conducted as a trial shipment to evaluate the logistics of direct air transport between Brazil and Cape Verde for fresh produce.

Source MAP / Abrafrutas