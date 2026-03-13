“Container delays, rising freight complicate Thai longan imports into India”

Indian quick commerce platforms and general trade now show steady demand for exotic fruits like Thai longans, but tight shelf life and logistics hurdles make container imports a calculated risk, says Ashok Vardhan of CNAV Varadhi Imports and Exports Pvt. Ltd. "This was my first container shipment of imported Thai longans. I've always used air cargo for perishables like blueberries, but India's big quick commerce companies have shown a keen interest in longans."

Vardhan got the idea at Gulf Food in January, connecting with the buzz about longan's potential. "I knew demand existed, especially from metro modern trade," he recalls. Thailand's season runs June through March, so he brought in two 20-ft containers totalling 988 boxes of 11.5 kg, one liquidated across Mumbai and Delhi, the other routed to Bangalore via Chennai port. Despite logistics delays pushing arrival to season's end, he cleared all stock. "Wedding season in Delhi and Mumbai drives premium fruit spend, but my late timing meant slower movement," he notes.

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Freight disruptions added pressure. "The ETA slipped 15 days due to Thailand's container crunch. Now the war-related conflicts have hiked rates by 15-20%. My boxes landed at USD 21, now they're USD 25. Quality held up on arrival, but longan's perishability is unforgiving as the fruit loses moisture and Brix even in cold storage. Other longan importers in India have faced similar off-season slumps after over-importing. So it's best to import only when one can liquidate fast," Vardhan advises.

Market dynamics favor metro quick commerce, though wholesalers absorb volumes during wedding peaks. Origin doesn't sway end consumers, he adds. "No one asks if it's Thai longan; it's just longan to them." Despite first-run challenges, Vardhan sees volume potential ahead. "Consistency matters in this business. Losses happen, but demand for exotics has grown post-COVID."

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Rising freight tempers next season's plans, but Vardhan eyes an earlier June entry to better catch peak demand. "We're also keen on Thai mangosteen next for the metros, though air cargo will keep volumes low for now. Lower duties like blueberries dropping from 40% to 11% continue fueling growth in exotics, with an 11,000% surge in blueberry imports since 2020."

As Vardhan sums it, "Thailand remains a key preferential trading partner for India under existing agreements, enjoying 0% import duty on several products that boost bilateral trade competitiveness. Known globally for premium tropical specialties like durian, longan, and mangosteen, the country holds strong appeal for Indian importers. India's scale draws exporters, but timing is everything," he concludes.

For more information:

Ashok Vardhan

CNAV Varadhi Imports & Exports

Tel: +91 93 93 451 847

Email: [email protected]