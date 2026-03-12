“Normal production and high demand for Greek white asparagus”

Yields per hectare of Greek white asparagus in Kavala, one of the most important cultivation zones for the product in Greece, are now at normal levels for this period. Mr. Aris Schotman, owner of the local company Schotman S.A., states: "Producers in Kavala who covered their asparagus on time, that is, from December, have started harvesting from February. However, about 25% of the producers in Kavala were unable to cover their asparagus in time due to successive rains, and the last of them managed to do so only in early March. This group of producers will begin harvesting around the 20th of March, while similar delays were also recorded in other asparagus-producing zones of our country."

© Schotman S.A.

The marketing of white asparagus in foreign markets has started very well, confirming the positive climate that was outlined at Fruit Logistica. According to Mr. Schotman: "We are satisfied with demand and prices. Producer prices for white asparagus are around 6 euros per kilo at this moment. There is great interest in the Greek product, especially now that German and Dutch asparagus are not yet available."

He also adds, "Last season, we were favored by the fact that the asparagus harvest in northern Europe had been delayed. This year, the harvest in northern Europe is expected to start earlier, but we are optimistic that it will not have a significant impact on the demand for Greek asparagus".

© Schotman S.A.

Regarding green asparagus, which does not have as wide a presence either in Greek fields or in foreign markets as white asparagus, the Greek businessman notes: "Greek green asparagus at this moment is harvested only in southern Greece. Here in Kavala, in northern Greece, due to the different technique used in covering them compared to white asparagus, we will start harvesting them at the end of March."

Finally, Mr. Schotman comments that he observes a certain strengthening trend in asparagus cultivation in Kavala. "In previous years, producers were removing asparagus in order to plant kiwifruit. Now, especially in the last year, we observe that they remove cotton and cereals to plant asparagus again," he concludes.

© Schotman S.A.

