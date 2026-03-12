India’s Alphonso mango exports face uncertainty as Gulf demand slows

Alphonso-quality mangoes grown in the belts of Dharwad, Belagavi, and parts of Haveri in India have supplied export markets in the Middle East for more than a decade. Growers have shipped the fruit to destinations including Abu Dhabi, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Iraq. With the mango season expected to begin within the next fortnight, growers report uncertainty regarding export demand.

"For the past 10 years, we have been exporting mangoes from our Kelgeri mango orchards to Dubai, Iran, and Kuwait, and to some European countries," said Mallikarjun Hiremath, a grower from Yadwad. While export procedures involve more rigorous quality checks in Europe, the process has been comparatively easier in Gulf markets, allowing growers to export larger quantities to the region. Last season, more than 300 metric tons of mangoes were exported.

More than 30 mango varieties are cultivated in the region, though Alphonso remains the main variety in export markets.

"Every year, traders from Vasai and Surat visit in January and book the orchards. They get the fruits plucked, packed in boxes, and export them to the Middle East through the Goa port. However, this time, after visiting the orchards, the traders have not returned to pay the advance or book the produce," said Sharanappa Malipatil, another grower.

Dr. Rajendra Poddar, honorary president of the Mango Growers' Association, said the current situation may also create opportunities to diversify export destinations.

"The association has been exploring alternative international markets," he said.

According to Poddar, efforts are being made this season to expand exports of Alphonso mangoes to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. Discussions are also underway with traders in Delhi and Vasai in Mumbai who are interested in purchasing the fruit and exporting it to the United States and the United Kingdom.

He added that domestic demand has also increased this season due to lower yield levels.

Source: Deccan Herald