China's garlic exports rebounded, with strong market demand and slightly lower prices

Garlic exports in 2025 recorded a significant increase compared with the previous year. Despite challenges such as exchange rate fluctuations and the expansion of garlic cultivation in other countries, overseas demand for Chinese garlic remained strong. In particular, export volumes to North America and Europe increased significantly.

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Jining Xinsheng International Trade Co., Ltd., located in Jining City, Shandong Province, specializes in garlic exports. The company exports an average of 3,000 containers of garlic annually, with products mainly sold to markets in Europe and West Africa. William, the company's export manager, stated, "Currently, domestic garlic inventories remain at around two million tons. Although supply is relatively sufficient, it has not placed significant pressure on exports." This indicates that the Chinese garlic industry is able to meet growing international demand while maintaining a stable supply.

© Jining Xinsheng

Regarding export prices, William pointed out that prices this year are slightly lower than during the same period last year. Although the price adjustment has been modest, Chinese garlic continues to hold an important position in the international market due to its high quality and competitive pricing.

When discussing the main factors affecting China's garlic exports, William mentioned several key points. "First, exchange rate fluctuations have had a certain impact on export prices. Second, the expansion of garlic cultivation in other countries, especially India and Spain, has affected the supply-demand balance in the international market. Finally, rising shipping costs have also increased export expenses, reducing profit margins for some orders."

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As a garlic exporter, Jining Xinsheng International Trade Co., Ltd. is committed to providing customers with high-quality products and services. In addition to garlic, the company also exports fruits and other vegetables, including pears, apples, Wogan, chestnuts, ginger, and onions.

© Jining Xinsheng

Jining Xinsheng International Trade Co., Ltd. participated in Fruit Logistica in Berlin from February 3 to 5. The company has taken part in the exhibition for many consecutive years. William expressed satisfaction with this year's event, stating, "During the exhibition, we had in-depth exchanges and discussions with many customers and gained valuable cooperation opportunities."

For more information:

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Jining Xinsheng International Trade Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 19853761622