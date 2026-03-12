"We help growers cut losses by extending fruit shelf life up to two years with IQF technology"

Guatemalan company Frissie is starting to establish itself in the regional market by exporting frozen fruit, particularly berries, with a focus on sustainable and social practices. Founded four years ago by four sisters, it collaborates directly with small and medium-sized farmers across the country.

"Frissie collaborates directly with local small and medium-sized growers. We provide them with good agricultural practices to help them meet export quality standards," stated Susana Gaytán, the company's founder.

© Frissie

The company processes strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, pineapple, and papaya using IQF (Individual Quick Freezing) technology. This method extends the fruit's shelf life to up to two years without breaking the cold chain. This capability has been central to their strategy. "We recognized how many growers lost crops because of the limited shelf life of fresh fruit; by using IQF technology, we can extend this up to two years," Gaytán explained.

The company currently exports about 22 tons of product each month to the food service sector in Central America, mainly to El Salvador and Honduras. The most popular product is frozen papaya, primarily used for juices and smoothies. The berry line is a key part of its offerings for clients looking for more efficient operational solutions. The founder states that the goal is to "optimize the operational process" for buyers, reducing waste and handling costs associated with fresh fruit.

© Frissie

International demand for frozen tropical fruit has increased, particularly in markets where logistical challenges hinder the delivery of fresh produce in optimal condition. During a trade fair, the company spotted opportunities in Europe and the Middle East. "People from Jordan have shown great interest because these fruits are not available in their country; logistics issues prevent them from arriving in good condition," Gaytán stated.

© FrissieExpanding into Europe requires obtaining certain certifications. The company has already begun implementing processes such as HACCP and is working toward meeting standards such as GlobalG.A.P. and social certifications. Additionally, it is enhancing phytosanitary traceability from the field to the final product. "Since we work directly with the growers, we have all the traceability, pesticide, and phytosanitary information they request," she said.

The company's model also emphasizes the social aspect. It includes women in harvesting and internal roles, employing only female household leaders. "We are four partners and sisters fully committed to making a social impact on Guatemalan growers," she stated.

With a national production of approximately 580 tons a year, much of which is still destined for the local market, the company sees the export channel as an opportunity to reduce fresh losses and generate greater stability for producers. In the words of its founder, "Exporting opens up a lot of opportunities for us because we have a lot of volume that is still being lost in fresh produce in Guatemala".

