Organic Kent mango supply from Peru begins mid-March

Biotropic is strengthening its organic fruit portfolio with the start of Kent mango supply from Peru. This program reflects Biotropic's commitment to working with growers who combine responsible agricultural practices, strong certification standards, and a long-term vision for sustainable production.

© BioTropic

The mangoes are grown in one of Peru's most arid coastal regions, where agriculture depends on careful water management and resilient cultivation methods. The farm uses its own wells for irrigation and maintains low-growing mango trees, a practice that facilitates harvesting and supports efficient orchard management. These conditions, together with an agronomic approach focused on soil health and long-term productivity, result in high-quality organic Kent mangoes with a smooth texture, almost no fiber, and a naturally sweet, tropical flavor.

A key strength of this project is its comprehensive certification base. The fruit is produced under GlobalG.A.P., GRASP, SMETA, BIO, and SPRING, the latter being particularly notable due to its limited presence in the mango sector. These certifications ensure responsible water use, social compliance, organic production, and transparent supply chains, elements that align closely with Biotropic's sustainability principles and the expectations of the European organic market.

© BioTropic

The Peruvian Kent mango season will run from mid-March to mid-April, covering the final stretch of Peru's harvest window. To maintain continuous availability, Biotropic will transition directly to Kent mangoes from the Ivory Coast starting in mid-April. This seamless shift ensures that the organic market experiences no supply gap, reinforcing Biotropic's role as a reliable partner for year-round organic fruit sourcing.

Biotropic's collaboration with the Peruvian grower is built on shared values: responsible production, long-term soil fertility, reduced carbon footprint, and a commitment to food security.

The start of the Kent mango program from Casma marks an important step for Biotropic, reinforcing its position in the international organic fruit sector. High-quality organic production, strong certifications, and a well-planned supply calendar ensure stability, transparency, and consistent availability.

© BioTropic

The arrival of the Kent mango season from Casma represents a key moment in Biotropic's annual program, underscoring its dedication to delivering certified organic fruit that meets European market expectations while supporting sustainable agricultural practices at origin.

© BioTropicFor more information:

Willem Bakker

Biotropic

Tel: +33 6 87 98 26 68 / +31 30 242 5010

Email: [email protected]/ [email protected]

www.www.biotropic.com