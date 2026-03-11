Chile researchers test essential oils to control avocado rot

Researchers at the Institute of Agricultural Research (INIA) in Chile are studying the use of essential oils as an alternative to chemical fungicides for controlling fungal diseases in fruit. The research focuses on protecting Hass avocados from rot during post-harvest handling.

The study was initiated as restrictions on traditional chemical fungicides increased. According to Crónica Digital, the growth of Chilean avocado exports to distant markets has increased the impact of post-harvest fruit diseases.

Scientists tested fennel and mustard essential oils to evaluate their ability to suppress pathogens affecting avocados. The results showed that these substances can reduce the activity of fungi, including Colletotrichum and members of the Botryosphaeriaceae family.

According to researchers Pablo Ulloa, Martina Ladino, Bruno Defilippi, and Soledad Sanchez, the findings indicate that natural compounds may complement or replace existing post-harvest treatment methods. The use of natural agents could extend fruit shelf life and maintain quality during shipments to international markets.

Research on post-harvest preservation technologies is also taking place in other countries.

In Russia, chemists from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics and microbiologists from three institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences have developed an antimicrobial biodegradable material. The material is based on polylactic acid, polysaccharides, and silver nanoparticles. Researchers report that the material shows antibacterial activity while remaining capable of decomposing in soil and under fungal activity. The material is being considered for food packaging, hygiene, and medical products.

Researchers at the United Arab Emirates University have patented a food film made from biodegradable natural materials. According to Abdel-Hamid Ismail Mourad, the transparent film acts as a protective barrier and is produced from organic materials that are edible.

Across several countries, research continues on technologies designed to extend product shelf life and support food preservation systems.

Source: TV BRICS