Valencian citrus exports exceeded €1,000 million at the start of the season

Despite a year characterized by reduced production, challenging weather, and intense international competition, citrus exports from the Valencia Region totaled €1,002.7 million between September and December 2025. This amount is slightly higher than the previous year's figures, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise, compiled by the Regional Ministry of Agriculture.

In terms of volume, however, shipments declined to 784,752 tons, a 3.7% decrease compared to the 2024/2025 season and a 5.1% decrease compared to 2023/2024. This performance indicates lower product availability compared to the average of the previous five seasons, with nearly 147,000 fewer tons, representing a 15.8% decline.

The rise in export value is primarily due to changes in average prices, which reached 1.28 euros per kilo, a 4.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

Mandarins remain Valencia's main citrus with 414,873 tons valued at €569.1 million. Despite experiencing the largest decrease in volume (-9.4%) compared to the previous season, their average price rose to 1.37 euros per kilogram. Orange exports declined by 1.4% in volume and 0.3% in value, reaching 254,217 tons valued at €252.4 million.

Lemons and grapefruits saw notable growth, primarily driven by higher prices. Lemon exports hit 100,882 tons worth €164.3 million, a 36% increase in value over the previous season, with an average price of €1.63 per kilogram (+18%). Grapefruit exports totaled 14,545 tons and €16.7 million, showing over 20% growth in volume and a 23% rise in value.

In February, weather conditions such as westerly and north-westerly winds, low rainfall, and unusually mild temperatures affected the market. These conditions affected fruit harvesting and quality. Strong winds caused fruit to drop and surface damage, decreasing the available market supply and leading to price variations: higher prices for better-quality fruit and depreciation for the most affected fruit.

At the source, hybrid mandarins like Nadorcott and Tango experienced slight price increases in certain growing areas, while Orri remained the most valued variety, exceeding 1.40 euros per kilo on the tree in Castellón. Navel Lane Late oranges stayed steady at between 0.31 and 0.37 euros per kilo, while Salustiana was priced around 0.30 euros per kilo in the same province.

Overall, the figures indicate a steady beginning to the season in terms of value, despite a decline in volume. This stability is backed by strong demand for specific varieties and the Valencian sector's ability to stay competitive in challenging markets.

Source: valenciaplaza.com