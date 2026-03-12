Strong consumption of citrus in Canada, even when prices fluctuate

© ChenailIn the past year, citrus production globally has been somewhat volatile as a result of weather conditions. The southern hemisphere saw good conditions in 2025. Export quality in South Africa in particular was very strong for mandarins and oranges. In the northern hemisphere on the other hand, weather conditions were more variable. California, Morocco, and Spain received a lot of rain while frost events in Turkey reduced lemon and orange volumes. "Overall, global production volumes are slightly up for oranges and mandarins, but specific regional impacts still create logistical and quality differences across supplying regions," says Ehab Nasser with Chenail from Montreal. To maintain supply continuity, retailers and wholesalers often adjust sourcing strategies (e.g., origin mix).

© Chenail

Oranges from Egypt and lemons.

Egypt is key supplier

Chenail brings in citrus from all over the world because Canada relies heavily on imports throughout the calendar year. Some up and coming exporters like China and Egypt are increasing their share. This time of year, however, Egypt and Morocco are the main countries of origin. "Quality seems very good this year," commented Nasser. Most southern hemisphere mandarins and oranges showed strong color and flavor development. Some early season fruit from certain origins shows re-greening, green patches caused by heat. "However, this doesn't generally affect internal quality," Nasser said. In general, quality is closely tied to harvest timing and cold chain management. Properly handled shipments tend to arrive in strong eating condition.

© Chenail

Clementines from Morocco.

Solid consumption in Canada

Canadian demand for citrus remains solid and relatively stable. "It is resilient, even when prices fluctuate due to weather or global pressures. In addition, citrus is a persistent year-round category in Canada due to limited domestic production and high consumer familiarity," shared Nasser. Consumption of mandarins, oranges, and lemons is consistently strong in the fresh fruit segment and overall import volumes have grown modestly year-over-year, particularly for lemons and limes. The main growth items are convenience varieties such as easy-peel mandarins and fresh quality lemons and lime for culinary use.

For more information:

Ehab Nasser

Chenail

Tel (+1) 514-858-7540 (x373)

[email protected]

www.chenail.ca