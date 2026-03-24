Heat causes bloom concerns for California citrus growers

At a time when cost pressures are already of concern for growers and shippers, citrus growers in California are wondering about the recent heat wave and its effect on the winter citrus crop and the books. "The last week and a half we've had record high heat and it's been troublesome for citrus growers," says Tony Marquez from Pearson Ranch. "The heat can disrupt the bloom. We have one block of early navels that's very slow to bloom, and our late navels are in full bloom."

Growers don't ever really want their trees stressed, but particularly though while bloom is underway because that can affect fruit sizing and drop down the road. "The heat has led to increased irrigation which is also more money out of our pockets–not just because of the price of electricity for the pumps, but it's also paying for water," says Marquez.

In addition, the heat also brings on more pest pressure for the coming months which increases the possibility of the number of times the crop needs to be treated–that's even more pressure on costs.

Much of this won't be known until June when it will be more clear as to what the winter citrus crop will look like in California. Some regions, such as Kern County, will start to see fruit coming off in late November-early December while others further north such as Tulare County, won't get going until mid to late December.

© Pearson RanchNavel orange harvesting continues at Pearson Ranch in Porterville, CA.

Surging fuel pricing

Meanwhile there are other cost pressures right now. "With the war in Iran, the higher fuel rates are causing transportation issues. Trying to find a good rate for a truck to cross the country has gone up substantially in the past few weeks and we see that continuing until the oil price stabilizes," says Marquez.

This is for shipping the current late navel crop, which is still seeing good supply. It's anticipated that late Navels will keep shipping from California until approximately late April–after which the switch will be made to Valencia oranges. The aforementioned heat could also bring on that Valencia crop slightly earlier.

"There is a heavier crop generally of oranges this year so there's more fruit," says Marquez. "The sizing structure on late Navels is also a little bigger and peaking on 72s and larger with little to no availability on smaller sizes such as 113s and 138s."

While demand is steady on this good supply, pricing on 88s and smaller is really good. "If you got the smaller fruit, even on choice grade, choice grade for smaller sizes is doing pretty well. We're hoping that once navels go into the later part of the season that the price will go up," says Marquez.

For more information:

Tony Marquez

Pearson Ranch

Tel: 1-888-667-2643

[email protected]

https://www.pearsonranch.com/