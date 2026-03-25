"Grapefruit consumption has decreased, but our turnover has increased by 25%"

The Spanish grapefruit season is ending soon with a smaller harvest compared to 2024/2025, even though the crop area is expanding. Demand has picked up in Europe since mid-March, as the shortage from other countries is starting to be felt.

© Pomelos mbc

"We plan to complete the Spanish crop between weeks 19 and 20 to make room for grapefruit from South Africa and ensure we can supply our clients year-round," stated Miguel Barber from Pomelos MBC.

According to Barber, the season has been partly marked by a decrease in demand. "It's a trend that has also affected other citrus fruits, and the exact cause remains unclear since both Turkey and Israel have shipped over 50% less produce to Europe. We expect to surpass 21 million kilos of grapefruit from Spain," he stated. "If our client base had remained the same, our sales would likely be lower," he added.

© Pomelos mbc

Sales stagnated, particularly in February, but demand has improved since the second week of March, Barber said. Meanwhile, prices have stayed stable since the season began.

"We are monitoring how the conflict in Iran and the resulting closure of the Strait of Hormuz might impact prices. Turkey is the primary supplier of grapefruit to Persian Gulf countries, and if it faces difficulties reaching these markets, it could redirect shipments to Europe. So far, we haven't seen this shift in countries like Poland or Italy, where Turkish grapefruit is significantly present," Miguel Barber stated.

For more information:

Miguel Barber

MBC Grapefruit

Avinguda de l'Estatut, 5 . P. I. Les Vinyes

46711 Miramar, Valencia. Spain

Tel: +34 962 81 91 08

Email: [email protected]

www.pomelosmbc.es