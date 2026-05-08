“We are running out of Valencias very quickly”

The Greek orange season is developing very positively for exporters, with both demand and prices remaining high. Mr. Stavros Giannopoulos, owner of the citrus company Citrusland, based in Ilia, stresses: "Normally, we would have started working with Valencia oranges at the end of the month, but we had no other choice than to begin earlier. The late season was marked by reduced supply, increased demand, and high grower prices, ending early at 0,45-0,50 euros/kg on truck. As a result, everyone has already been working exclusively with Valencia oranges for the past 15 days."

© Fotis Karabetsos | FreshPlaza.com

The Greek exporter notes particularly strong demand from Italy and Albania. Indeed, according to official data from the Greek Ministry of Rural Development and Food, from the beginning of the season until May 1, Greece exported 17.262 tons of oranges to Italy, almost three times the volume exported during the same period last season. Exports to Albania (9.112 tons), Germany (17.589 tons), and Denmark (5.087 tons) also increased, while shipments to traditionally dominant destinations such as Romania and Poland declined, although these countries still remain at the top of the export list with 56.800 and 33.863 tons respectively. Bulgaria ranks third with 27.278 tons. Overall, this season's exports reached 281.569 tons by May 1, compared to 275.752 tons during the same period last season.

However, it should be noted that earlier in the season, there were major complaints from part of the Greek export sector regarding orange shipments to Italy sent directly from the field, without complying with the necessary post-harvest treatments or carrying the required documents and certifications. Interventions by the Greek inspection authorities at various export points across the country verified these accusations and put a stop to many such cases.

© Fotis Karabetsos | FreshPlaza.com

Regarding the new Valencia crop in Ilia, Mr. Giannopoulos comments: "Weather conditions were favorable, and production increased by 15-20%, while all calibers are available. Grower prices are currently standing at 0,40 euros/kg on truck, compensating for the approximately 20% increase in production costs. Egypt remains a difficult competitor for us, but demand is so strong that we are running out of Valencias very quickly. The local export season will certainly finish earlier than usual, possibly within a month. This benefits growers, who can complete their work and receive payment earlier, while also avoiding the additional phytosanitary treatment costs that Valencia oranges require during the summer."

For more information:

Stavros Giannopoulos

Citrusland

Mob: +30 694 680 7959

Email: [email protected]

https://citrusland.gr/en/home/