Final stretch for Egyptian oranges this season

The Egyptian orange season is drawing to a close. It was an eventful season, marked by renewed competition from China in East Asian markets and tensions in the Red Sea. The campaign oscillated between lower-than-usual competition in Asian markets and squeezed prices in the European market. It is nonetheless ending on a positive note, according to Muhammad Shaker, export manager at Al Mansi.

The exporter notes, "We are finishing the season with good orange quality right to the end. Prices have stabilized at a very acceptable level toward the close of the season. There is still activity in several markets, including in Europe, such as Romania, Italy, the UK, and Spain. However, demand has been lower than anticipated in East Asian markets, and that remains the case up to now."

© Al Mansi

Available orange volumes are still substantial, according to Shaker. "Whether Asian demand is strong or not, the reality is that there are always volumes remaining at the end of the season. Egyptian production is large, and we will always have enough oranges to cover what is required of us."

"I think more and more companies will wind down by the end of the month. The grape season has started, and Egyptian exporters will shift their focus to grapes rather than oranges," Shaker adds.

"The season has been very difficult due to events that have complicated the macroeconomic situation and logistics worldwide, for most of the season and through to today. Our role is to keep working and supplying the market regardless of the circumstances, and that is exactly what we have done," the exporter concludes.

For more information:

Muhammad Shaker

Al Mansi

Tel: +20 102 562 2070

Email: [email protected]

www.almansifresh.com