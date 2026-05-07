The start of the citrus harvest is still a week and a half away for Australian exporter Sai World. The company grows and exports fruit out of South Australia.

Smaller sizes

"The growing season has been quite dry," said Nikhil Mahadev from the company. "We may be looking at smaller sizes and some blemished fruit due to the dry and windy conditions, but it is still too early to tell. We won't know for sure until we start grading."

Nikhil said the small sizing and blemishing seem to be across the board, but there is plenty of fruit and some regions are saying they have less damage from the wind.

"We expect volumes to be down on last year, but the demand is there. The US has had a tough season with poor quality. Egypt and Morocco are just finishing off their seasons."

Nikhil said one of the main concerns is freight, both volatility and high prices.

"Pricing in general is up, and there is the concern about surcharges too."

Middle Eastern markets

Sai World usually sends quite a bit of fruit to the Middle East, but this year it may be different.

"If we think there is a risk of the fruit not getting through, we will not send anything there. It is not worth the risk when the fruit is on the water for 35-40 days. We have alternative markets; Asia will take the same sizes as the Middle East, it will just depend on demand in that market."

Harvest

Sai World will start with the harvesting of M7s, Navelinas, and on to Washington Navels. Sam is expecting the quality to be fine, but says with citrus you never really know until it is through the grading process, "It's not like grapes where you pick right into the boxes. We are expecting similar or slightly less overall volumes to last year."

For more information:

Nikhil Mahadev

Sai World Pty Ltd

Tel: +61 (0) 7 5641 2217

Mob: +61 4704 06579

Email: [email protected]

www.saiworld.com.au