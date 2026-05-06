Record-breaking Orri mandarin prices at the source in the 2026 season

Spain's Orri mandarin marketing campaign will end in around a month's time. Prices at the source have been record-breaking, and the mandarin has once again reached the best prices both in the field and on the market. It's also the variety that has been available for the longest period of time.

According to reports from the Lonja de Cítricos de Valencia, the Orri mandarin has reached an average price of 1.35 € per kilo during the months of January, February, March, and April, with peaks of up to 1.60 € per kilo for the highest quality batches, and never falling below 1.00 € per kilo.

© Orri Running Committee

"In 2026, Orri mandarin growers have achieved the highest prices ever recorded at the source," says Guillermo Soler, manager of the Orri Running Committee (ORC). "As in previous years, the Orri continues to be the mandarin with the longest marketing campaign."

"Production has fallen a little short with respect to its potential due to the impact of rains during the flowering in the spring of 2025, as well as the hail storms recorded in the summer of the same year in the provinces of Valencia and Castellon," says Soler. "Despite abundant rainfall and strong winds in Andalusia between late January and early February, Orri production wasn't affected thanks to the variety's endurance."

"Besides, the rainier winter has contributed to an increase in the fruit's size, which is larger than usual this year. This makes it easier to keep prices high and stable and demand constant throughout the season," says Guillermo Soler.

The ORC Manager recalls that the Orri is appreciated in premium mandarin markets because of its flavor and consistency throughout the season, compared to other varieties.

This has been the first year in which the ORC has carried out promotional campaigns for the Orri outside Spain. In recent years, it has made a clear contribution to increasing consumer awareness and appreciation of the variety.

"This year, we have taken this successful project for the first time to France, a major mandarin consumer. For around a month, promotional initiatives have been launched at 200 points of sale in supermarkets in the main French cities. There have also been activities both in the streets and on social media with the participation of influencers. We hope to allow the further consolidation of Orri mandarins in France and ensure that consumption continues to grow in this country," says Guillermo Soler.

For more information:

Orri Running Committee

www.orcspain.es