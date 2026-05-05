Belize reports 18.7% drop in exports as citrus declines

Total domestic exports in Belize amounted to US$25.1 million in March 2026, representing an 18.7 per cent decrease, or US$5.8 million less, compared to US$30.9 million recorded in March 2025, according to the Statistical Institute of Belize.

The decline reflects lower export performance across several commodities during the period.

Red kidney beans recorded a drop of US$2.1 million, falling from US$3.0 million in March 2025 to US$0.9 million in March 2026, driven by reduced export volumes.

Citrus products decreased by US$1.8 million to US$1.5 million, largely due to reduced sales of orange concentrate.

Despite the overall decline, some commodities showed growth.

Banana earnings increased by US$0.3 million to US$8.5 million, reflecting higher volumes.

These gains were not sufficient to offset the overall decline in exports.

Source: BBN