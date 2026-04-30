Growing demand for orange plants in Morocco

In Morocco's orange sector, years of drought have forced growers to either uproot orchards or leave them unirrigated, resulting in a significant decline in orange acreage and stagnating demand for plants. Since the drought was officially declared in January 2026, growers remained skeptical about replanting and expanding their acreage.

One producer said in the aftermath of the rains, "We shouldn't expect a sudden increase in volumes. Producers have suffered greatly, and it will take much more than the recent rains to restore their confidence." Another echoed this sentiment, "There is little incentive to expand acreage in the short term. The industry must first recover and revitalize itself, particularly by increasing yields per hectare, which are a more relevant indicator than acreage figures."

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Redouan Ait Lahazim was an exhibitor at SIAM 2026

Nurseries, however, report a nascent resurgence of interest in orange seedlings this year. Redouane Ait Lahazim of the Top Mnasra nursery states he has observed a clear pick up in demand: "Demand for plants has picked up since the latest rains at the end of 2025 and beginning of 2026. Orders in the citrus category have increased by 40% compared to last year."

The recovery in demand is concentrated in certain regions: "This is particularly the case in Beni Mellal and, to a lesser extent, in Berkane," notes Ait Lahazim, adding that "prices for seedlings have also risen," reflecting stronger demand.

© Pépinière Top Mnasra

As for varieties, the trend remains firmly rooted in the safe bets of the market. "The most in-demand varieties are oranges, particularly Valencia and Washington Navel. We also see growing demand for Chamsia oranges, Algharbaouia and Almahdia mandarins," he adds.

Another striking shift in demand for plants emerges according to Ait Lahazim: while growers previously focused on drought tolerance and resistance to water stress, they are now increasingly favoring varieties capable of withstanding excess water and saturated soils.

For more information:

Redouane Ait Lahazim

Pépinière Top Mnasra

Tel: +212 661-632241

Email: [email protected]