EPA approves citrus rootstock to combat greening disease

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved CarriCea T1, a citrus rootstock designed to help trees manage citrus greening disease, a bacterial infection that has reduced Florida's citrus production over the past two decades.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said, "A secure, abundant food supply keeps Americans healthy and fuels economic growth, which is why we're using gold-standard science to put safe, innovative tools in the hands of our farmers. CarriCea T1 helps protect American citrus, supports a nutritious food supply, and lets growers rely less on conventional pesticide applications. That's a win for farmers and a win for American families."

Florida's citrus sector continues to operate under production pressure. Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service shows 2024 to 2025 production at 12.15 million boxes of oranges, 1.3 million boxes of grapefruit, and 400,000 boxes of tangerines and tangelos, compared with nearly 292 million boxes in 2003 to 2004.

CarriCea T1 functions by editing the citrus tree's existing genes without introducing external DNA. The modification reduces interaction between the plant and the bacteria responsible for greening, allowing the tree to limit infection. As a result, growers may reduce reliance on chemical sprays.

EPA conducted a dietary safety assessment under its regulatory framework for plant-incorporated protectants. This includes evaluation of residues and breakdown products. Fruit produced using CarriCea T1 rootstock is expected to be indistinguishable from fruit grown on other rootstocks.

The agency stated that consumers will continue to have access to a range of products, including organic citrus. The approval adds an additional option for managing disease while maintaining production.

Plant-incorporated protectants are modifications applied for pest or disease control. While some involve introducing genes from other organisms, CarriCea T1 edits existing citrus genes to support plant defence mechanisms.

EPA stated it will continue working with growers and researchers to evaluate crop protection tools with attention to human health, environmental considerations, and farm operations.

Source: CBC3 Media