SA mandarin marketing campaign gains recognition in India

At the recent Fruitnet Fresh Produce India Awards, Sweet C mandarin brand, part of the House of Brands, which also owns the ClemenGold, received recognition for its marketing campaign in India.

"Winning this award is a testament to the success of focusing on delivering measurable value to our partners and on honouring a specific market's consumers in our campaigns," says Adéle Ackermann, marketing manager of ClemenGold International, owner of the Sweet C brand. "And naturally, a campaign such as this can only work when it is backed by consistently good fruit and an efficient supply network."

© Sweet C

The Blue is the new orange campaign focused on cultural relevance, consumer engagement, and the introduction of branded fruit into broader lifestyle contexts.

The campaign addressed the common use in India of the term 'orange' to describe all orange-coloured citrus, including mandarins, kinnows, tangerines, and santras. It aimed to encourage differentiation within the category by positioning Sweet C as a distinct option.

The campaign is also linked to the brand's blue colour used on packaging, promotional material, and fruit labels. "For us, the Sweet C blue is much more than a simple design colour. What we're after is establishing a recall trigger – in blue," says Ackermann.

A launch event at The Westin Gurugram introduced the campaign to stakeholders from the food, wellness, and retail sectors, including chefs, nutritionists, and retail buyers. The event included product tastings and a panel discussion on consumer preferences.

"Sweet C isn't trying to be complicated. It's a small, thoughtful choice in a world full of noise – and that's what makes it stand out," said Malaika Arora during the event.

© Sweet C

During the panel discussion, marketer Deeptanshu Bansal commented: "In a crowded category, simplicity and consistency are powerful differentiators. Sweet C's clarity makes it easier for shoppers to choose and easier for retailers to sell."

Citrus marketed under the Sweet C brand is positioned differently from standard wholesale shipments, with added in-market support. "Importer-led brand activation of this scale is built on mutual trust," says Ackermann, referring to the relationship with PR Agrifresh.

"The availability of a strong brand like Sweet C, and the marketing support from our South African partners, is a great contributor to being successful in the Indian fresh produce market," says Rekesh Sharma from PR Agrifresh.

Consumer purchasing decisions are influenced by factors such as product appearance, price, origin, and brand recognition.

South African citrus exports to India have increased, with market access linked to factors including traceability, sustainability, and consistent product quality.

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Sweet C

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