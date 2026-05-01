U.S. allocates US$2 million annually for California citrus breeding program

California Citrus Mutual (CCM) and Citrus Research Board (CRB) applaud the House Committee on Appropriations for including additional funds in the FY 2027 Agriculture Appropriations bill for the citrus breeding program in Parlier, California. Congress is allocating an additional $500,000 in federal funding, on top of the $1.5 million previously granted, to expand the program into California. If approved, the program will receive $2 million in federal funds annually, in addition to the funding it receives from CRB.

"CRB was instrumental in developing the concept for the California-based program and was also involved in efforts to establish the nationwide program, while CCM advocated to secure funding," said CRB President Marcy Martin. "Our two organizations working together on behalf of the industry have been instrumental in getting this program off the ground."

© California Citrus Mutual

"I would like to thank our Appropriators and Committee leadership for their continued support of this vital program," said CCM Director of Governmental Affairs, Jacob Villagomez. "Finding solutions for California-specific growing patterns is an essential tool in fighting HLB for years to come."

The California citrus breeding program will focus on fresh market citrus. Funding will go towards research and development of high-quality, superior citrus selections well suited to California growing regions, changing climatic pressures, consumer taste preferences, and resistance to pests and diseases, such as huanglongbing (HLB).

The California program is an expansion of the existing national USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) citrus breeding program located in Fort Pierce, Florida, which is focused primarily on varieties optimized for Florida growing conditions. Work done through the Florida program has resulted in new varieties with higher yields, increased disease resistance, improved color, and a longer shelf life.

The Florida and California breeding programs, along with the continued support from the University of California citrus breeding program at UC Riverside, will work together to deliver results for California-based growers.

The California citrus breeding program is located at the USDA ARS field station in Parlier. Thanks to ongoing appropriations commitment, forward progress continues to be made with the addition of a dedicated scientist, completion of a greenhouse, and future plans for laboratory and office space, and hopefully securing additional ground for further expansion.

© California Citrus MutualFor more information:

Abby Peltzer

California Citrus Mutual

Tel: +1 559 592 3790

Email: [email protected]

www.cacitrusmutual.com