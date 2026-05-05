"We are entering the final week with Nadorcott, after which we will switch to Moroccan watermelon"

The Moroccan citrus season is nearing its end, and Crown Fields is gradually transitioning to the new watermelon season. The importer, which specializes in Moroccan fruit and vegetables, is expecting a good season. "We expect the Nadorcotts to continue for about another week. Their availability is becoming increasingly limited, after which we will switch to watermelons from Morocco, particularly the Dumara variety," says Ismail Jabri of Crown Fields.

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According to him, the first volumes are showing a positive trend. "The first harvest has already come in and looks good in terms of quality. It comes, among others, from the Zagora region. It is a good sign for a positive season," he explains. The import company that Ismail runs with his father sees strong potential in Moroccan fruit and vegetables. "We work with a wide range, including tangerines, watermelons, oranges, and grapes. We also handle various vegetables."

Strong position in peppers

From its base in Rotterdam, Crown Fields operates with two logistics partners in Venlo and Ridderkerk. "This allows us to be well-positioned near the most important fruit hubs in the Netherlands," says Ismail. "From Venlo, we mainly supply the German market. The Netherlands and Germany are therefore our main sales areas, with a focus on wholesalers and distribution partners."

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Within its range, the company specializes in peppers, particularly sweet point peppers, which are its main product. "That season starts in October and is the busiest period of the year for us. We handle large volumes and serve a wide and loyal customer base, including retail through our partners, in the Netherlands and Germany." According to him, the company's strength lies in scale and continuity. "Thanks to our established sales channels, we achieve a consistent and reliable output of product."

Close cooperation with growers

All products are currently sourced from Morocco, a deliberate choice. "We work closely with an established group of growers. This cooperation runs from harvest to finished product. We actively manage specifications and technical quality to ensure a consistently high standard." This includes a strong focus on certification and control. "Our products comply with key standards such as GlobalGAP, GRASP, SMETA, and SPRING."

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However, in the longer term, the company is also looking beyond Moroccan sourcing. "From Morocco, we can guarantee a stable, continuous supply of quality, but we certainly plan to expand into Latin America, for example, with countries such as Chile and Costa Rica. In doing so, we will focus mainly on exotic fruits, such as bananas, pineapples, and mangoes, to further broaden our range. This is how we aim to expand our offering to meet all customer needs gradually."

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For more information:

Ismail Jabri

Crown Fields

+31 10 259 0018

[email protected]