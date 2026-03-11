Georgia citrus growers diversify beyond satsumas

The Georgia Citrus Association marked its 10th anniversary at its recent annual meeting, reflecting on developments in the state's citrus industry over the past decade. Production in Georgia initially focused on satsuma mandarins due to their cold tolerance, but growers are increasingly expanding into other citrus varieties.

"The industry was initially built on satsumas, being that they're cold-hardy, so that is still the majority of the varieties in Georgia," said Georgia grower Buck Paulk. "The industry is certainly diversifying, and that's understood by anybody getting into it. There are still some satsumas being planted, but it appears to me the majority is going toward other forms of citrus."

Satsuma mandarins remain the primary variety in Georgia. However, their harvest period typically lasts only four to five weeks, and fruit quality can decline quickly after ripening if it remains on the tree. Because of this short window, growers have been exploring additional citrus types that can extend the marketing period.

"We're seeing that satsumas have a small window. They don't store as well on the tree or off the tree as some other varieties do," Paulk said. "Tangos have proven to be pretty good with cold hardiness. That's an attractive one. It's a nice piece of fruit."

Alongside mandarins, some growers are planting grapefruit and navel oranges. There is also interest in evaluating varieties that could support juice production.

According to Paulk, a juice market could help manage supply in years when production of satsumas exceeds fresh market demand. In the cold-hardy citrus region covering South Georgia and North Florida, excess fruit can sometimes lead to growers discarding part of the crop when the fresh market cannot absorb available volumes.

Further research is expected to guide decisions on suitable varieties for processing and fresh markets.

"The industry is still in a state of learning," Paulk concluded.

Source: Citrus Industry