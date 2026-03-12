Post-harvest citrus solutions to be showcased in California

AgroFresh will highlight its citrus post-harvest portfolio at Booth 37 during Citrus Showcase on March 11, 2026, in Visalia, California, presenting its work in citrus post-harvest handling developed over four decades.

For citrus growers, packers, and shippers managing margin pressure, export complexity, and sustainability requirements, post-harvest fruit quality management remains an operational focus. AgroFresh has developed a citrus post-harvest portfolio intended to help operations manage decay, storage, and transit performance, packout levels, and food loss.

© AgroFresh

At the center of this portfolio is SmartCitrus™, an integrated system that supports fruit quality from receiving through packing and shipment. By combining the Control-Tec™ equipment portfolio with fungicide solutions, including the PacRite™ portfolio and BioSpectra™ biofungicide, along with detergents, disinfectants, and Natural Shine™ coatings, the system supports fruit quality across the handling process. It is designed to support different stages of packing and shipment and assist with consistent yield outcomes.

AgroFresh has developed a range of post-harvest technologies across produce categories. The company developed Uvasys™ and Proteku™ Grape Guards SO₂-generating sheets used to manage Botrytis decay during storage and shipment of table grapes. It also introduced SmartFresh™, a 1-MCP solution used to manage the ripening effects of ethylene in climacteric fruit, and FreshCloud™, a digital system used to monitor produce quality across supply chains.

Rather than offering individual products, AgroFresh develops programs adapted to regional and operational conditions. Citrus producers in California, South America, and other growing regions operate under different disease pressures, climate conditions, and export requirements. AgroFresh works with customers to develop programs designed to manage yield levels, shrink, and food loss, which globally exceeds US$1 trillion annually.

At Citrus Showcase, AgroFresh will highlight PacRite fungicides, a range of liquid fungicide products used for post-harvest disease control; BioSpectra, a decay control product used against fungal diseases; Control-Tec™, post-harvest treatment equipment designed to integrate disinfectants, coatings, and fungicides into packing lines and to support ethylene monitoring and degreening control; and Natural Shine™, carnauba coatings used to maintain fruit freshness and shelf life.

Citrus Showcase attendees can meet AgroFresh representatives at Booth 37 to learn how fungicide programs, equipment systems, and digital tools are used in citrus handling from harvest to destination. Ian Smetona, territory manager – US South, will have scheduled media availability as well as limited walk-up availability.

