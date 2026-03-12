Brazilian orange juice stocks increase after 2025/26 crop

Orange juice production from Brazil's 2025/26 crop has led to a recovery in global juice stocks. According to CitrusBR, the Brazilian Association of Citrus Juice Exporters, stocks increased 75.4 per cent in December 2025.

The increase followed the lowest stock level recorded in the historical series in 2024. Total stocks in 2025 reached 616.46 thousand tons. This is the highest level since 2021, when stocks closed the year at 509 thousand tons.

The rebuilding of stocks is linked to production conditions during the 2025/26 crop and higher fruit quality. Juice sales also moved at a slower pace in the European Union, which remains the main destination for Brazilian orange juice exports.

Data from the Secretariat of Foreign Trade of Brazil, Comex Stat, show that shipments to Europe strengthened from January onward. This development may contribute to a reduction in stocks as crop processing has almost ended and the Northern Hemisphere approaches the end of winter.

Source: HFBrasil